Thursday, November 19, 2020
Active Weather Returns Next Week

Clay Smith

Thursday through Saturday will feature sunny skies along with highs in the mid to upper-70s. A weak cold front will approach Sunday which will bring cloud cover a few showers. Lingering dry air will keep rain amounts light.

Another storm system will come through late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing a higher chance of rain. Conditions will be favorable for a few thunderstorms. The severe threat looks low at this time, but we will monitor the potential threat over the next couple of days. Things will clear out by Thanksgiving Day with colder temperatures in the forecast.

