ACT Launches Nationwide “Twofer” Testing Program for December

IOWA CITY, IA—ACT, the nonprofit learning organization and provider of college and career readiness assessments, has announced a new program allowing students who register for the December 2023 test date to receive a credit that can be used to take another ACT test for free.

The free test will allow students to create a “superscore.” The superscore combines students’ best performances across both tests into one score that best reflects their abilities in each subject and, ultimately, allows students to put their best foot forward on their college applications. The higher a student’s ACT score, the more competitive students are when it comes to getting admitted into college and securing merit-based scholarships.

Students can use their free re-testing credit for 2024 test dates on February 10, April 13, June 8, and July 13.

Students must register by Friday, November 17, to be eligible for the program.

FOR MORE INFO: https://www.act.org/content/act/en/products-and-services/the-act/registration.html#bogo

