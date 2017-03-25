Community News 

ACDS LA State Science Fair Winners

Congratulations to Sarah & Noah Gad, Alexandria Country Day School students
LA State Science Fair Winners.

-Tues., March 21st, LSU hosted the State Science Fair. There were 337 students competing, with 293 projects entered.
-Sarah Gad (grade 7) earned 5 major awards including…
*1st place in Environmental Engineering
*1st place in Excellence in Environmental Awareness (sponsored by the Air and Waste Management Assoc.)
*The Richo Sustainable Development award
*The 2017 Taking the Pulse of the Planet award (sponsored by NOAA, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Admin.)
*The 2017 Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering Rising Stars) award.
-Noah Gad (grade 6) placed 3rd in the category of Energy: Chemical
-Congratulations to all of our LA State Science Fair participants.

