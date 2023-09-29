Acadiana Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Production of Child Pornography

LAFAYETTE, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that

Jason Eric Lott, 40, of the Acadiana area in Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States

District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 360 months (30 years) in prison, followed by a

lifetime of supervised release, for production of child pornography.

Lott developed a relationship with a 12-year-old minor female. Unbeknownst to the

minor victim’s parents, Lott began engaging in a sexual relationship with the victim. In

addition, Lott produced images of the minor victim engaging in sexually explicit conduct with

him.

The case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by

Assistant United States Attorney J. Luke Walker.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide

initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S.

Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section,

Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend

and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and

rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit

www.projectsafechildhood.gov.