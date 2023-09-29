Acadiana Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Production of Child Pornography
LAFAYETTE, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that
Jason Eric Lott, 40, of the Acadiana area in Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States
District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 360 months (30 years) in prison, followed by a
lifetime of supervised release, for production of child pornography.
Lott developed a relationship with a 12-year-old minor female. Unbeknownst to the
minor victim’s parents, Lott began engaging in a sexual relationship with the victim. In
addition, Lott produced images of the minor victim engaging in sexually explicit conduct with
him.
The case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by
Assistant United States Attorney J. Luke Walker.
This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide
initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S.
Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section,
Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend
and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and
rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit
www.projectsafechildhood.gov.