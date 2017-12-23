Acadiana Basketball Coach Arrested for Crimes Against Minors

Acadiana School Official Arrested for Internet Crimes Against Children

Press Release – BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry today announced the arrest of Mark Aune, an athletic director and basketball coach in Grand Coteau.

“As a father, I am affected by all crimes involving the exploitation of Louisiana’s children,” said General Landry. “This is why my office and I are dedicated to bringing child predators to justice.”

Mark Aune, 51 of Opelousas, was arrested for Attempted Production of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail following a joint investigation between General Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office.

“It is despicable for someone so trusted by parents and children to allegedly solicit a minor,” added General Landry. “This is unacceptable, and crimes like this will not be tolerated by me or my office.”

Special agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit responded to a request from Texas Department of Public Safety for assistance in an investigation that was initiated in Texas. If anyone has additional information or concerns regarding Aune, please call General Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit at 800-256-4506. Callers do not have to give their names.