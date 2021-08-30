Monday, August 30, 2021
Local Headlines 

Acadian Ambulance Update on Hurricane Ida Operations

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

August 30, 2021 –

Prior to Hurricane Ida’s landfall on Sunday, August 29, 2021, Acadian Ambulance coordinated the evacuation of approximately 700 patients.

We are currently relocating patients from Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland, Louisiana, and Ochsner Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma to other Ochsner facilities. We are also coordinating the evacuation of approximately 100 patients from Terrebonne General to Ochsner facilities in New Orleans and Baton Rouge with the assistance of additional ambulances provided by FEMA and other EMS agencies.

In addition to our normal ambulance operations consisting of 225 units in Louisiana and Mississippi, we have added 32 ambulances from our other operational areas, two ambulance buses and five vans to facilitate evacuation and repatriation activities.

We also have 12 helicopters and three fixed-wing aircraft available for evacuations.

