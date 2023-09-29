Acadian Ambulance hosting Explorer meeting

What: Acadian Ambulance’s Alexandria Explorer post is hosting an open meeting for the 2023-2024 school year. Interested students and parents are invited to attend to learn more about the program and meet the Explorer post advisors.

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Acadian Ambulance Central Louisiana administration office (meeting will be held in the classroom)

105 N Third Street Alexandria, LA 71301

More information: Exploring is a unique career study program created by Boy Scouts of America for young men and women ages 14–20 that provides an opportunity to learn about a wide variety of careers and to network with professionals already in those fields.

Acadian Ambulance’s Explorer posts are specifically designed for teens and young adults who are interested in the medical field. The program provides real-world experiences, helping participants develop critical skills necessary for a successful career in emergency medicine. In addition, Explorers can earn their Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers certification.

Explorers have the opportunity to:

Shadow EMTs and paramedics

Build a medical resume

Learn CPR and other lifesaving skills

Earn volunteer hours in a patient care environment

Obtain sponsorships for EMT school

Further medical career opportunities

To learn more about the Explorer program, visit AcadianExplorers.com.