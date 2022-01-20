Acadian Ambulance and the National EMS Academy Launch Very First Class for the Accelerated EMT Program in Alexandria

January 19, 2022-Acadian Ambulance and the National EMS Academy are teaming up to kick off their very first round of the accelerated EMT class in Alexandria, Louisiana. The program will select individuals interested in earning their Emergency Medical Technician certification and pay them while they are in training. Upon successful completion, they will then serve as EMTs in the Alexandria area.

Compared to the traditional EMT program, which takes four months to complete, the accelerated program is an intense and complex seven-week course. Acceptance into this program is competitive, with only 30 seats available. Acadian will cover the associated tuition and fees of the course, as well as pay students to attend classes while they’re enrolled. Upon graduation and passing the EMT National Registry exam, the individual will begin earning EMT pay and will work as an Acadian EMT in the Alexandria area.

The last day to apply for the program is March 14, 2022, and the first day of class will be April 4, 2022. The class will be held in the Alexandria area.

“We started offering the accelerated EMT program in other cities throughout our service area last year, and we have seen success with it. Students are able to get paid while they are in school, and then, they are able to start working in a fast-paced environment,” said National EMS Academy Director Taylor Richard. “We’re excited to offer this program to Central Louisiana residents.”

To learn more about the program or to apply, visit https://nationalemsacademy.com/programs/accelerated-emt-program-alexandria/

Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, providing transportation and medical service to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. They are employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.

The National EMS Academy offers entry-level, continuing education and refresher courses for a number of EMS career pathways, including EMTs and paramedics. They are a nationally accredited EMS training facility with locations in Louisiana and Texas and are an authorized American Heart Association Training Center for CPR and ECC courses.