AC repair companies busy due to excessive heat

During the heat of the summer, when things go wrong with your AC unit, a technician can be seen in the same light as a super hero.

“It’s nice to kind of be able to save the day”

Saige Sharp is an AC technician for ACA mechanical, and he says that with the heat, comes more work.

“It’s pretty busy. It’s extremely busy right now. You know, we’re often working 50-to-60-hour weeks.”

The heat of the summer is no joke and technicians like Sharp are often the hero’s in disguise for people trying to stay cool says Austin Tinsley.

“It’s no joke the jobs they have to do. Most people don’t realize that it’s not just putting an AC unit outside and calling it a day.”

Sharpe says that as temperatures rise so does the number of people who need repairs to their AC. That means the days are busy and the duty of getting people cooled off can be hot.

“Oftentimes we’re in attics. It can be 125-135 degrees. It’s just all over, you know, tight spaces.”

The National Weather service claims this summer is one of the hottest on record, so having issues with your AC is not ideal. Sharpe says a lot of the troubles people are having this summer result from one thing

“Lack of maintenance is a big one. People not getting their systems maintained prior to this heat wave.”

Tinsley works outside but says when it comes to the inside of your own home, waiting on an AC repair can make things uncomfortable quick.

“Even my AC at my house, we had a guy come over and do coolant and it’s no joke. Even whenever it just gets about 80 degrees inside, you don’t feel comfortable just sitting in your own house.”

Firsthand experience taught Tinsley a lesson that he says he would preach to everyone else.

“By the end of it, it all comes down to maintenance. You want to make sure you’re keeping in touch with your technician and make sure everything’s shipshape and good to go”

Sharpe says to schedule AC maintenance once in the spring and once in the fall to help keep your AC unit running and your house cool.