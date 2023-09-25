ABC adds 10 ‘Monday Night Football’ games because of writers and actors strikes
By WDIO
September 18, 2023 – 4:46 PM
ABC will simulcast ESPN’s coverage of ten additional “Monday Night Football” games due to the continuing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others.
The strikes, which have been going on for months, have delayed most of the upcoming fall television season.
When the NFL schedule was announced in May, ABC had four exclusive regular-season games — including Monday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers — and five being part of an ESPN simulcast.
Added to the schedule:
- Monday, October 2 – Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey at 7 PM CT
- Monday, October 9 – Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada at 7 PM CT
- Monday, October 16 – Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7 PM CT
- Monday, October 23 – San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 7 PM CT
- Monday, October 30 – Las Vegas Raiders @ Detroit Lions from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan at 7 PM CT
- Monday, November 6 – Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey at 7 PM CT
- Monday, November 13 – Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York at 7 PM CT
- Monday, November 27 – Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 7 PM CT
- Monday, December 4 – Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida at 7 PM CT
- Monday, December 18 – Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts at 7 PM CT