ABC adds 10 ‘Monday Night Football’ games because of writers and actors strikes

September 18, 2023 – 4:46 PM

ABC will simulcast ESPN’s coverage of ten additional “Monday Night Football” games due to the continuing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others.

The strikes, which have been going on for months, have delayed most of the upcoming fall television season.

When the NFL schedule was announced in May, ABC had four exclusive regular-season games — including Monday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers — and five being part of an ESPN simulcast.

