Thursday, May 13, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines Top Stories 

ABC 31 EXCLUSIVE: Two former Alexandria police officers talk with Miranda Thomas about alleged racism and corruption

Miranda Thomas 0 Comments

[Alexandria, La] Two former police officers say they were fired for reporting alleged corruption to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Last year, former Assistant Chief Reginald Cooper and former Lieutenant Darryl Clark were placed on leave ,then later terminated. Tonight they talk exclusively with Miranda Thomas to tell their side of the story.

 

The City of Alexandria did not respond to a request for comment.

You May Also Like

Police Search for Missing Juvenile

KLAX TV, ABC 31

NSU’S Purple pride program on the rise

Char Thomas

3 Arrested for Living in Camp Illegally for 2 Weeks

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *