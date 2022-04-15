AAA says gas prices decreasing as countries plan more emergency oil reserve releases
April 07,2022
Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell by three cents to $4.15. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA)
https://gasprices.aaa.com/national-average-continues-to-decrease-as-countries-plan-more-emergency-oil-reserve-releases/
NATIONAL AVERAGE GAS PRICES according to AAA
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|E85
|Current Avg.
|$4.074
|$4.486
|$4.763
|$5.012
|$3.538
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.083
|$4.497
|$4.773
|$5.019
|$3.544
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.153
|$4.559
|$4.838
|$5.071
|$3.600
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.325
|$4.699
|$4.976
|$5.131
|$3.778
|Year Ago Avg.
|$2.862
|$3.195
|$3.463
|$3.078
|$2.457