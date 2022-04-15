Friday, April 15, 2022
AAA says gas prices decreasing as countries plan more emergency oil reserve releases

April 07,2022

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell by three cents to $4.15. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA)

https://gasprices.aaa.com/national-average-continues-to-decrease-as-countries-plan-more-emergency-oil-reserve-releases/

NATIONAL AVERAGE GAS PRICES according to AAA

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel E85
Current Avg. $4.074 $4.486 $4.763 $5.012 $3.538
Yesterday Avg. $4.083 $4.497 $4.773 $5.019 $3.544
Week Ago Avg. $4.153 $4.559 $4.838 $5.071 $3.600
Month Ago Avg. $4.325 $4.699 $4.976 $5.131 $3.778
Year Ago Avg. $2.862 $3.195 $3.463 $3.078 $2.457

