A red beans, sausage and rice art competition

Red Beans & Rice Art Contest Capture a Red Beans & Rice Monday moment!

Celebrate all things Red Beans & Rice – through ART! Cajun Country Rice, Camellia Brand and Savoie’s® Foods are excited to announce an art competition commemorating Louisiana’s iconic Monday meal.

Want to participate? It’s easy! Choose one of the following categories: Students grade 5-8, Students grade 9-12 and Adults (anyone 18 or over). Next, create an art piece that captures your interpretation of a Red Beans & Rice Monday moment. To enter your piece, upload two or three photographs of your completed artwork using the form on this page.

Entrants must be Louisiana residents and students must be registered in a Louisiana school. The art contest is open to all mediums except photography — including two and three-dimensional, digital art, sculpture, watercolor, acrylic, oil, mosaic, fabric art, etc. Find complete contest rules here.