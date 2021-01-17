A Rain-Free Weekend and MLK Day
Surface high pressure remains over the area through the rest of the weekend, bringing dry and cool conditions. A weak upper-level short wave will pass through the area during the day Sunday as it rounds the base of a larger northern trough. This will mainly increase cloud cover with no chance of precipitation due to dry levels of high pressure. High pressure will begin to slide to the east late Monday into Tuesday resulting in a return to southerly flow into the area.