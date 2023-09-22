A Perfect Fit Foundation Raises Funds to Supply Underprivileged Children with Shoes

A Perfect Fit Foundation is back with their annual pancake fundraiser, and their goal is to help children love the shoes they’re in.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how a local shoe company helps children find the perfect fit.

Every year, a Perfect Fit Foundation cooks pancakes to buy shoes for underprivileged children.

Director of A Perfect Fit Foundation Will Harp Jr. says, “Too often we have students who are going to school in ill-fitting or hand-me-down shoes, and it was a need that we saw that we could fill that need and make sure that they have what they need to start their day.”

For over 50 years, his grandfather dedicated his life to finding Central Louisiana the perfect shoe.

“A Perfect Fit Foundation was a was established by my dad in memory of his dad. My grandfather, who sold shoes here at people Shoe Store in central Louisiana for over 50 years.”

Just like his father, Willie Harp Jr. Is devoted to helping the community.

“We provide gift cards from Academy Sports and where the teacher sees the need in the classroom, the teacher requests the card from the principal and the principal then provides the card to the student and they go to Academy. The Academy staff is great about getting the shoes fit and making sure they have the right size and what they need to be uniform approved.”

Since 2006, they have given away 20,000 pairs of shoes to children.

100 percent of the donations go to buying shoes for children.