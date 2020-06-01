A new tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or so

On this first day fo the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, there’s a large area of disturbed weather, associated with the remnants of eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda, located over the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico. This disturbance is forecast to move northwestward over the southeastern portion of the Bay of Campeche later today or tonight where environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support development, and a new tropical depression is likely to form within within the next day or so. It has a high (80 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and five days. The system is then forecast to drift west or west-southwest over the southern Bay of Campeche through the middle of the week. Interests along the coast of the Bay of Campeche should monitor the progress of this disturbance.

Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over portions of southern Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize, and western Honduras during the next few days. For additional information on the rainfall threat, see products from your national meteorological service.

www.hurricanes.gov