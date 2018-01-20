A Medieval Feast Fundraiser

RED RIVER CHORALE PRESENTS “A MEDIEVAL FEAST”

Are you ready for a rollicking good time?!? Step back in time with the Red River Chorale! Join us Saturday, February 17, 2018, at 6:00 P.M.for “A Medieval Feast”—a fundraiser featuring a festive dinner served by lasses and lads in authentic period attire, who will then entertain with jollity, singing, belly dancing, and jousting. Wine will be available, and a silent auction will add intrigue.

The event will take place in the parish hall of St. James Episcopal Church in Alexandria. Themed dress is encouraged but not required. Wine will be available. Tickets are $50 per person and are available from any Red River Chorale Board member or from www.redriverchorale.com.

To further support the Chorale for this fundraiser with donation of a silent auction item or service, or a tax-deductible monetary donation, contact Tina Smith (318) 613-3088 or Brandy Wills at (662) 588-0478.

For more information, contact Auna Oncay, Event. Coordinator, at (318) 452-6493.