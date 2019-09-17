Tuesday, September 17, 2019
 LDWF – A Marksville man was one of two men cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for alleged alligator hunting violations in Calcasieu Parish on Sept. 10.

Jerryd Tassin, 37, of Marksville, and Hilton Rushing, 37, of Denham Springs, were cited for taking alligators during a closed season. Tassin was alco cited for taking alligators from an unapproved area. Rushing was also cited for taking alligators without a license.

LDWF agents received information about an illegal alligator hunt that took place on Aug. 30 in Avoyelles Parish. Agents also learned that Tassin had one alligator tag for Calcasieu Parish and three tags for Avoyelles Parish and that Rushing didn’t have a license.

Tassin and Rushing took three alligators in Calcasieu Parish and used two Avoyelles Parish tags on two of the alligators. They used a Calcasieu Parish tag on the other alligator, however agents found out that the alligator was taken from an unapproved area.

Alligator hunting season for this part of the state didn’t open until Sept. 4. Agents seized a 12-foot alligator and two 4 to 6-foot alligators and Tassin’s last alligator tag.

