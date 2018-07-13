A Man on Death Row Due Back in Court in Alexandria

A man on death row for the 1996 execution-style murders of a family of four is due back in the courtroom in Alexandria, tomorrow.

Darrell Robinson’s defense team insists that he is innocent and should be released, or at least given a new trial.

He is accused in the deaths of 50-year-old Billy Lambert, 54-year-old Carol Hooper, 27-year-old Maureen Kelley, and 10-month old Nicholas Kelley. The murders happened in the Poland Community.

The defense side of the hearing is set for today, Thursday, July 12, 2018.

ABC31 News