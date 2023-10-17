9 Volunteers Recognized, Their Charity Each Receives $25,000
9 community volunteers from all over the state were recognized during the 2023 Angel Awards ceremony held in Baton Rouge.
Each received $25,000 for their charity from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation.
This is the 29th year for the Angel Awards recognizing outstanding volunteers in various community projects that help children.
· Frederick Burgess
Stop the Violence | Alexandria, Louisiana
· Mary Barrios Town of Farmerville | Farmerville, Louisiana
· Lisa Conly Cronin
Common Ground Community, Inc | Shreveport, Louisiana
· Chantelle Varnado
LAUNCH Therapy Center | Denham Springs, Louisiana
· Ellen Doskey
Girls on the Run | Houma, Louisiana
· Dr. Murelle Harrison
The Gardere Initiative | Baton Rouge, Louisiana
· Melanie Bronfin
Louisiana Policy Institute for Children | New Orleans, Louisiana
· Penny Smith & Melva Villard Alexandria SPERO