9 Volunteers Recognized, Their Charity Each Receives $25,000

9 community volunteers from all over the state were recognized during the 2023 Angel Awards ceremony held in Baton Rouge.

Each received $25,000 for their charity from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation.

This is the 29th year for the Angel Awards recognizing outstanding volunteers in various community projects that help children.

· Frederick Burgess

Stop the Violence | Alexandria, Louisiana

· Mary Barrios Town of Farmerville | Farmerville, Louisiana

· Lisa Conly Cronin

Common Ground Community, Inc | Shreveport, Louisiana

· Chantelle Varnado

LAUNCH Therapy Center | Denham Springs, Louisiana

· Tamiko Francis Garrison is the manager BCBS Donaldsonville

· Ellen Doskey

Girls on the Run | Houma, Louisiana

· Dr. Murelle Harrison

The Gardere Initiative | Baton Rouge, Louisiana

· Melanie Bronfin

Louisiana Policy Institute for Children | New Orleans, Louisiana

· Penny Smith & Melva Villard Alexandria SPERO