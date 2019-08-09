8th candidate qualifies for Rapides Parish Sheriff race

Qualifying for the October elections began this week. Long before qualifying, 7 candidates announced their candidacy for the position.

And an 8th candidate has now been added to the list.

Emil Brandly has qualified to run for the position. Brandly’s Facebook campaign page states that he has military experience and 15 years of experience in corrections at the Louisiana State Penitentiary and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Elections will take place on October 12th.