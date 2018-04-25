Get ready for the 8th Annual Louisiana Dragon Boat Races™ on May 5, 2018!The Alexandria Museum Art is proud to bring the Louisiana Dragon Boat Races™ back to Rapides Parish.

This exciting family event makes for a great day of good, spirited racing, and a great time on and off the water!

Dragon Boat teams consist of 20 paddlers (a minimum of eight (8) must be female) and one drummer. The helmsman will be provided.

There will be a practice session for each team during the week preceding the event.

To register as a competing team, choose the “Boat Team” Ticket, and complete the registration and payment forms at checkout.

Have a team, but that would rather stay dry? If you are a company or organization who wants to participate in the fun, but not on the water,

you can register as a Tailgating Team, and secure a private spot in the team tent area for your associates to be close to the action, then register as

a “Tailgating-at-a-Tent-Site Team” by selecting the “Tailgaiting Ticket” option, and complete the registration and payment forms at checkout.

Due to overwhelming response in the past and limited space on the river, the Museum will accept boat teams on a first come, first serve basis.

To secure your spot, complete the forms below. About Louisiana Dragon Boat Races™ Alexandria Museum of Art is dedicated to the belief

that our audience’s needs are of the utmost importance. Our entire staff is committed to meeting those needs. In an effort to become self sufficient and sustainable,

the Alexandria Museum of Art endeavors to establish programming that is collaborative in nature, beneficial to the community, and advances our

mission to preserve, exhibit, and promote visual art throughout Central Louisiana in a way that contributes to the quality of life.

building activity for community organizations and corporations. On Race Day, “Second Saturday Market at the Museum” expands to festival proportions from the

Alexandria Museum of Art to the Amphitheater! Don’t be left out of this terrific opportunity to participate in this community event.

In the past 10 years, dragon boating has grown from relative obscurity to 80,000 participants who take part in over 100 festivals in municipalities across the country. Dragon boating is visually spectacular, easy to learn, and most importantly, extremely safe. Anyone can do it, regardless of age, gender, or athletic ability. Furthermore, it is a sport where men and women compete together in an unbiased and fun environment. For these reasons, it has become an extremely popular team building activity for community organizations and corporations.