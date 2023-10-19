Is it time to turn on the heater yet?

Alexandria, LA 10/19/23

As we start to see temperatures dropping into the 50’s at night, some folks might be ready to turn on their heaters for the first time since last winter. Do you tell the kids to bundle up or do you kick that heat on at the first sign of cool weather?

Our sweltering summer seems like it has finally come to an end, knock on wood! So how cool does it have to get before you break down and turn that thermostat to heat?

Micah Quartemont says, “For me, when I like to turn my heater on is, it’s Louisiana weather so you know it can change rapidly but usually first week to second week in October when it gets about fifty degrees, I like a warm morning in my house so..”

Tori Lasyone looks forward to a cozy fireplace. “One thing we do like to do is get it real cold in the house and then put our fireplace on because we love a good fire, that first fire of the season is always fun, but um our heater is really great for those forty temperatures by the evening.”

Keith Lasyone of Atlas Home Service has tips for safely and efficiently operating your home heating system.

“If you have a smell, if you have a gas furnace and your carbon monoxide detectors go off, and if you don’t have carbon monoxide detectors and you have a gas furnace, you need to get them because it could save your life. But any type of smell, any type of noise any type of buzzing sound or if your just not comfortable in your house, it’s not making temperatures because you know if it’s 30 or 40 degrees outside and you have it set to 68 but it can’t keep it at 68, there’s a problem.”

Filters and proper insulation are a big plus.

“They buy these nice filters at the store, and it says up to 90 days on it so they don’t change it for three months and it’s really plugged up and it’s choking up the air system. Also insulation really helps hold in that heat so if your furnace is kicking on and off a lot cycling on and off because you know, very short run time, means a lot of your energy might be escaping out your attic and your windows and stuff so insulation can help hold that in and lower your bills and make you more comfortable and keep it from cycling on and off as much.”

Keith goes on to say that DIY videos are no substitute for trained professionals when it comes to repairing appliances that require natural gas and electricity.