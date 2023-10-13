Fair Gets Underway with Mighty Thomas Carnival, in its 42nd Year in Rapides

The Rapides Parish Fair is going on now near LSUA, featuring the Thomas Carnival.

In fact, the Thomas Carnival has been a part of the Rapides Fair for more than 40 years.

ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey introduces us to a man who has been part of the Rapides Fair fun for nearly half a century.

John Hanschen has been traveling the U.S. with the Thomas Carnival for 48 years and has been all over the U.S.

“North, Canadian border, south, all the way to Lerado and Brownsville right by Mexico, east Louisiana, west Idaho.”

He says it had humble beginnings starting in 1929 in South Dakota as a small show with only a merry go round and a Ferris wheel.

“I married a lady that was involved and there’s a heavy vacuum effect here around the carnival, once you get started and all the things that have to be accomplished all the tasks it’s intriguing and it grabs you and makes you want to stay.”

Hanschen says it takes a lot of manpower and equipment to make it happen.

“We carry generators and ticket boxes and bunkhouses and travel trailers and all manner of transportable equipment because we have to be nimble and ready to go to the next spot.”

“Normally we finish on a Sunday, and we move on a Monday, set up on a Tuesday and open on a Wednesday.”

There are 41 rides at the fair, and it takes 160 full time workers and about 40 local people to bring it to life.

Carnival goers will have plenty from which to choose, including the popular Magic Mase, Tilt A Whirl, bumper cars, marry go round, swings, and lots of others. There will be plenty of prizes to win, and all the staple fair foods, like hot dogs hamburgers and funnel cakes.

Jimbo Theils, the chairman of the fair board in Rapides, says the fair offers a lot more than thrill rides.

“Our people come together and you’re seeing the livestock, a lot of kids nowadays live in urban areas and don’t really know where things come from and they get an opportunity to see things first hand, and we try to provide them with that opportunity at the barnyard nursery and other places on the fair grounds and it’s just a great time for everybody.”

Seventeen-year-old Leslie Baglio is this years’ queen.

“We get to award all the ribbons to all the livestock shows this year, and we get to be present on opening day and just have that since of community.”

Rounding out the court, is 9-year-old Raechel Hair and 15-year-old Maylie Stanley as princesses.

Raechel said, “What I like being a part of the fair is because I like to make memories from the fair. And I like to bring a lot of people to the fair and have a lot of fun.”

Maylie said, “I know that just being a in a pageant and learning to represent myself is going to help me in the future in the workforce and just later in life.”

Hanschen says he loves his job because of the great relationships he’s built over the years.

“I consider the people I work with lifelong friends and it’s not just the people on the fair boards, the people in charge. We get to know customers. We get to know families that have grown up around the fairs and events.”

Date night is Thursday with 2-for-one tickets and starts at 2pm. Friday the fair will be open from 2 to 7, Saturday 11 to 11:30 and Sunday 11 to 7.

You can check out all the competitions including food, clothing, photography and pumpkin carving going on inside the LSUA disaster shelter building.

https://www.rapidesparishfair.org/