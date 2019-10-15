Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

84 arrested in 2-day criminal enforcement detail in Rapides and Winn Parish

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

(Louisiana State Police)- After a two day criminal enforcement detail, 84 individuals have been arrested and are off the streets of Rapides and Winn Parishes.

On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, and on Thursday, October 10, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with numerous other law enforcement agencies, conducted a criminal enforcement detail in Rapides and Winn Parishes.  The objective was to identify and apprehend individuals engaged in criminal activity.

Along with the 84 individuals arrested, law enforcement officers also seized various illegal drugs and firearms.

Agencies involved in and responsible for this detail are Louisiana State Police, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation Central Louisiana Gang Task Force, Louisiana Army National Guard Counter-Drug Unit, and the United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

Subjects arrested

 

  1. Detravion D. Green, 18 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
  2. Martha S. Brown, 34 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of CDS I (heroin)
  3. Tyrone McNeal, 37 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (five counts)
  4. Laramy Dunn, 41 yoa, Pineville, LA, contempt of court
  5. Jessica Seals, 36 yoa, Pineville, LA, contempt of court (three counts)
  6. Karl Vanantwerpen, 45 yoa, Pineville, LA, contempt of court (four counts)
  7. Laura Fairbanks 47 yoa, Pineville, LA, obtaining CDS by fraud (four counts)
  8. Caleb Hatten, 19 yoa, Jena, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
  9. Alissa Clarkson, 18 yoa, Jena, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
  10. Samuel Bagget, 32 yoa, Alexandria, LA, obstruction of justice, stop sign violation (two counts), resisting arrest, obstruction of a public passage, possession of drug paraphernalia
  11. Christopher Morel, 38 yoa, Pineville, LA, possession of CDS II, no driver’s license
  12. Johnathan McKithern, 26 yoa, Pineville, LA, contempt of court
  13. Marcus Kerry, 30 yoa, Ball, LA, contempt of court
  14. Kenneth Booker, 27 yoa, Natchitoches, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of CDS II
  15. Sean Martin, 53 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with CDS, improper lane usage, suspended driver’s license
  16. Shawn Hicks, 23 yoa, Colfax, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS IV (Xanax)
  17. Danielle Rashall, 29 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of CDS in the presence of a juvenile, no seat belt
  18. Kevin Peters, 40 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS II (methamphetamine), failure to register as a sex offender, resisting arrest, contempt of court
  19. Dajour Morrison, 29 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of CDS I (heroin), possession of CDS II (cocaine)
  20. Barnabis Goins, 21 yoa, Glenmora, LA, possession of CDS II (cocaine)
  21. Cheyenne Holston, 36 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
  22. Robert D. Wright, 36 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession with intent to distribute CDS II (two counts)
  23. Richard R. Williams, 37 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (ecstasy), contempt of court
  24. Terrinika Gable, 25 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (two counts)
  25. Tyshon Herron, 20 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), contempt of court
  26. Jasper Neal, 32 yoa, Boyce, LA, contempt of court
  27. Michelyne Johnson, 34 yoa, Pollock, LA, probation violation warrant
  28. Latisha Whittaker, 30 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
  29. Tanya Angel, 44 yoa, Ball, LA, contempt of court
  30. Quantaerius Davis, 23 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
  31. Karen Davis, 35 yoa, Lecompte, LA, possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia
  32. Tyshone Herron, 20 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), contempt of court
  33. Justin Johnson, 38 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (three counts)
  34. Melina R Lowe, 19 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of CDS II (cocaine)
  35. Roderick Helaire, 38 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (felony)
  36. Jeremy Winslow, 33 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
  37. John Bush, 38 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of CDS II (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia
  38. Gary Baker, 65 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (five counts)
  39. Dhantori Ward, 46 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS IV, possession of CDS V, no driver’s side mirror
  40. Willie Dixon, 41 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I, obstruction of justice warrant
  41. Micah Freeman, 23 yoa, Tioga, LA, warrant – theft under $1000
  42. Anita Dorsey, 39 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court
  43. Devontay Kromnieda, 22 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court
  44. Juvenile, 15 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
  45. Ty’Karius Laneheart, 19 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
  46. Norman Coty, 26 yoa, Alexandria, LA, failure to signal, no driver’s license, possession with intent to distribute CDS II (cocaine), possession with intent to distribute CDS I (marijuana)
  47. Reneska Collins, 23 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court
  48. Jeremy Winslow, 33 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS II (codeine), possession CDS I (marijuana/felony), possession of drug paraphernalia, parole violation
  49. Rashed Treadway, 18 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
  50. Frederick Laiche, 44 yoa, Hineston, LA, possession CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  51. Antonio Jones, 45 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia
  52. Billy Claiborne, 28 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (heroin), resisting arrest, contempt of court
  53. Melina Lowe, 19 yoa, Alexandria, LA, fugitive
  54. Jackie Hicks, 55 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court
  55. Michael Mickels, 53 yoa, Alexandria, LA, two fugitive warrants
  56. Cody Morris, 23 yoa, Glenmora, LA, possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), contempt of court
  57. Gary Dorsey, 40 yoa, Alexandria, LA, probation violation
  58. Kelvin Reed, 20 yoa, Pineville, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
  59. Clayton Chisem Jr., 30 yoa, Pineville, LA, contempt of court (two counts)
  60. Ahmad Bell, 20 yoa, Pineville, LA, battery of a dating partner (warrant)
  61. Ashton Wiley, 33 yoa, Dry Prong, LA, possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court (three counts)
  62. Terry Wallace Jr., 38 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (two counts)
  63. Alizae Goff, 18 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court
  64. Walter Moses, 54 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court
  65. Ashley Lamb, 22 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I, obstruction of justice, contempt of court (three counts)
  66. Eli Price, 40 yoa, Jonesville, LA, contempt of court (two counts)
  67. Zaronni Robinson, 30 yoa, Jonesville, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of CDS I (ecstasy)
  68. Jerome Dorsey, 28 yoa, Pineville, LA, contempt of court
  69. Michael Gagnard, 25 yoa, contempt of court (two counts)
  70. Henry Rachal, 57 yoa, Cheneyville, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
  71. Charles Hall, 38 yoa, Alexandria, LA, failure to signal, seat belt violation, possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of CDS I (heroin)
  72. Mark Montoya, 54 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court
  73. Susie Bridges, 23 yoa, Alexandria, LA, fugitive warrant
  74. Michael Ayala, 38 yoa, Montgomery, LA, possession of CDS II
  75. Michael Booker, 31 yoa, Winnfield, LA, distribution of CDS II (methamphetamine) (warrant)
  76. Jeffery Council, 37 yoa, Winnfield, LA, distribution of CDS II (methamphetamine) (warrant)
  77. Benjamin Platt, 26 yoa, Winnfield, LA, possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), driving under suspension
  78. Laroderick Evans, 23 yoa, Winnfield, LA, contempt of court (two counts)
  79. Brittney Maryland, 30 yoa, Pineville, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia
  80. Joeasia Milton, 20 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
  81. Kale Richard, 18 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
  82. Jacob Gardner, 18 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
  83. Matthew Dorison, 20 yoa, Boyce, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), failure to signal
  84. Derrick Hampton, 25 yoa, Pineville, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia

You May Also Like

Abendmusik to Feature “A Night of Favorites”

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Abendmusik to Feature “A Night of Favorites”

Cenla Realtors Hold Ribbon Cutting

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Cenla Realtors Hold Ribbon Cutting

Simmesport Violates State Law in Property Sale

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Simmesport Violates State Law in Property Sale

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BREAKING: Northwest Broadcasting announced Thursday evening that a long-term agreement has been reached with AT&T that will result in Northwest’s 18 stations in ten markets being restored to the DIRECTV line-up. Northwest regrets the inconvenience this has placed on our valued viewers. Resumption of carriage may vary from market-to-market as it is at the discretion of DIRECTV.