84 arrested in 2-day criminal enforcement detail in Rapides and Winn Parish
(Louisiana State Police)- After a two day criminal enforcement detail, 84 individuals have been arrested and are off the streets of Rapides and Winn Parishes.
On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, and on Thursday, October 10, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with numerous other law enforcement agencies, conducted a criminal enforcement detail in Rapides and Winn Parishes. The objective was to identify and apprehend individuals engaged in criminal activity.
Along with the 84 individuals arrested, law enforcement officers also seized various illegal drugs and firearms.
Agencies involved in and responsible for this detail are Louisiana State Police, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation Central Louisiana Gang Task Force, Louisiana Army National Guard Counter-Drug Unit, and the United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force.
The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.
Subjects arrested
- Detravion D. Green, 18 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
- Martha S. Brown, 34 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of CDS I (heroin)
- Tyrone McNeal, 37 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (five counts)
- Laramy Dunn, 41 yoa, Pineville, LA, contempt of court
- Jessica Seals, 36 yoa, Pineville, LA, contempt of court (three counts)
- Karl Vanantwerpen, 45 yoa, Pineville, LA, contempt of court (four counts)
- Laura Fairbanks 47 yoa, Pineville, LA, obtaining CDS by fraud (four counts)
- Caleb Hatten, 19 yoa, Jena, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
- Alissa Clarkson, 18 yoa, Jena, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
- Samuel Bagget, 32 yoa, Alexandria, LA, obstruction of justice, stop sign violation (two counts), resisting arrest, obstruction of a public passage, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Christopher Morel, 38 yoa, Pineville, LA, possession of CDS II, no driver’s license
- Johnathan McKithern, 26 yoa, Pineville, LA, contempt of court
- Marcus Kerry, 30 yoa, Ball, LA, contempt of court
- Kenneth Booker, 27 yoa, Natchitoches, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of CDS II
- Sean Martin, 53 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with CDS, improper lane usage, suspended driver’s license
- Shawn Hicks, 23 yoa, Colfax, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS IV (Xanax)
- Danielle Rashall, 29 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of CDS in the presence of a juvenile, no seat belt
- Kevin Peters, 40 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS II (methamphetamine), failure to register as a sex offender, resisting arrest, contempt of court
- Dajour Morrison, 29 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of CDS I (heroin), possession of CDS II (cocaine)
- Barnabis Goins, 21 yoa, Glenmora, LA, possession of CDS II (cocaine)
- Cheyenne Holston, 36 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
- Robert D. Wright, 36 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession with intent to distribute CDS II (two counts)
- Richard R. Williams, 37 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (ecstasy), contempt of court
- Terrinika Gable, 25 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (two counts)
- Tyshon Herron, 20 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), contempt of court
- Jasper Neal, 32 yoa, Boyce, LA, contempt of court
- Michelyne Johnson, 34 yoa, Pollock, LA, probation violation warrant
- Latisha Whittaker, 30 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
- Tanya Angel, 44 yoa, Ball, LA, contempt of court
- Quantaerius Davis, 23 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
- Karen Davis, 35 yoa, Lecompte, LA, possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Tyshone Herron, 20 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), contempt of court
- Justin Johnson, 38 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (three counts)
- Melina R Lowe, 19 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of CDS II (cocaine)
- Roderick Helaire, 38 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (felony)
- Jeremy Winslow, 33 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
- John Bush, 38 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of CDS II (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia
- Gary Baker, 65 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (five counts)
- Dhantori Ward, 46 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS IV, possession of CDS V, no driver’s side mirror
- Willie Dixon, 41 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I, obstruction of justice warrant
- Micah Freeman, 23 yoa, Tioga, LA, warrant – theft under $1000
- Anita Dorsey, 39 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court
- Devontay Kromnieda, 22 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court
- Juvenile, 15 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
- Ty’Karius Laneheart, 19 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
- Norman Coty, 26 yoa, Alexandria, LA, failure to signal, no driver’s license, possession with intent to distribute CDS II (cocaine), possession with intent to distribute CDS I (marijuana)
- Reneska Collins, 23 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court
- Jeremy Winslow, 33 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS II (codeine), possession CDS I (marijuana/felony), possession of drug paraphernalia, parole violation
- Rashed Treadway, 18 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
- Frederick Laiche, 44 yoa, Hineston, LA, possession CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Antonio Jones, 45 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia
- Billy Claiborne, 28 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (heroin), resisting arrest, contempt of court
- Melina Lowe, 19 yoa, Alexandria, LA, fugitive
- Jackie Hicks, 55 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court
- Michael Mickels, 53 yoa, Alexandria, LA, two fugitive warrants
- Cody Morris, 23 yoa, Glenmora, LA, possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), contempt of court
- Gary Dorsey, 40 yoa, Alexandria, LA, probation violation
- Kelvin Reed, 20 yoa, Pineville, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
- Clayton Chisem Jr., 30 yoa, Pineville, LA, contempt of court (two counts)
- Ahmad Bell, 20 yoa, Pineville, LA, battery of a dating partner (warrant)
- Ashton Wiley, 33 yoa, Dry Prong, LA, possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court (three counts)
- Terry Wallace Jr., 38 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (two counts)
- Alizae Goff, 18 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court
- Walter Moses, 54 yoa, Alexandria, LA, contempt of court
- Ashley Lamb, 22 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I, obstruction of justice, contempt of court (three counts)
- Eli Price, 40 yoa, Jonesville, LA, contempt of court (two counts)
- Zaronni Robinson, 30 yoa, Jonesville, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of CDS I (ecstasy)
- Jerome Dorsey, 28 yoa, Pineville, LA, contempt of court
- Michael Gagnard, 25 yoa, contempt of court (two counts)
- Henry Rachal, 57 yoa, Cheneyville, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
- Charles Hall, 38 yoa, Alexandria, LA, failure to signal, seat belt violation, possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of CDS I (heroin)
- Mark Montoya, 54 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court
- Susie Bridges, 23 yoa, Alexandria, LA, fugitive warrant
- Michael Ayala, 38 yoa, Montgomery, LA, possession of CDS II
- Michael Booker, 31 yoa, Winnfield, LA, distribution of CDS II (methamphetamine) (warrant)
- Jeffery Council, 37 yoa, Winnfield, LA, distribution of CDS II (methamphetamine) (warrant)
- Benjamin Platt, 26 yoa, Winnfield, LA, possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), driving under suspension
- Laroderick Evans, 23 yoa, Winnfield, LA, contempt of court (two counts)
- Brittney Maryland, 30 yoa, Pineville, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Joeasia Milton, 20 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
- Kale Richard, 18 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
- Jacob Gardner, 18 yoa, Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
- Matthew Dorison, 20 yoa, Boyce, LA, possession of CDS I (marijuana), failure to signal
- Derrick Hampton, 25 yoa, Pineville, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia