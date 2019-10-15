84 arrested in 2-day criminal enforcement detail in Rapides and Winn Parish

(Louisiana State Police)- After a two day criminal enforcement detail, 84 individuals have been arrested and are off the streets of Rapides and Winn Parishes.

On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, and on Thursday, October 10, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with numerous other law enforcement agencies, conducted a criminal enforcement detail in Rapides and Winn Parishes. The objective was to identify and apprehend individuals engaged in criminal activity.

Along with the 84 individuals arrested, law enforcement officers also seized various illegal drugs and firearms.

Agencies involved in and responsible for this detail are Louisiana State Police, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation Central Louisiana Gang Task Force, Louisiana Army National Guard Counter-Drug Unit, and the United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force.

