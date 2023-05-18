Deville man arrested for burglary

On April 2nd , 2023, Patrol Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Philadelphia Road in Deville, LA in reference to multiple vehicle burglaries being reported. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complainants who advised early that morning, they discovered their vehicles were burglarized and several items were taken including a firearm (s). Deputies took the initial reports and the cases were assigned to the Kolin Sub-station Detectives for a follow up investigation.

Detectives began their investigation and followed up with victims where they learned of unauthorized debits from their bank accounts. Detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage at local restaurants of the possible suspects and were later able to identify the suspects, one of which was a juvenile. Detectives were able to identify the adult suspect as James Waylon Tedder, 18 of Deville. Detectives developed sufficient probable cause and a search warrant was obtained for Tedder’s residence in the 1000 block of Philadelphia Road where stolen property from the burglaries was recovered inside the residence.

Detectives then obtained arrest warrants on Tedder for 6 counts Simple Burglary, 4 counts Criminal Conspiracy, 4 counts Criminal Trespassing, 2 counts Theft of a Firearm, 12 counts of Identity Theft< $300 and 9 out of state felony warrants through Virginia. Tedder was later located at his residence on Philadelphia Road and taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. The juvenile suspect in the case was cited and released to their family. Currently, Tedder remains in jail at the time of this release, being held on a $43,000.00 bond.

This is still an active investigation and more arrests could be made. If anyone has any additional information about these crimes, they are asked to contact Detective Jared Salard, Criminal Investigations Division, Kolin Substation at 318-483-1837.

Arrestee: James Waylon Tedder, 18

Deville, LA

Charges: 6 counts Simple Burglary

4 counts Criminal Conspiracy

4 counts Criminal Trespassing

2 counts Theft of Firearm

12 counts Identity Theft < $300

9 counts LA Fugitive (theft charges for the State of Virginia)