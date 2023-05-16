Kisatchie National Forest Hosts 4 Youth Fishing Derbies
Pineville, LA, May 16, 2023 – Four youth fishing derbies will be held on the Kisatchie
National Forest in the coming weeks. Children ages 2 through 12 are invited to fish for
FREE at any of these special events. Prior to the fishing derbies, the USDA Forest
Service stocks the lakes with fish to increase the odds of making a catch. Children must
bring their own fishing gear, bait, chairs, sunscreen, and water. Adults may assist children
in casting but are not allowed to reel in the fish. Several organizations like area bass clubs
and Sheriff Departments partner with the Kisatchie’s Ranger Districts to provide and
sponsor special gifts for derby participants. Trophies, prizes, and food are part of these
fun, family-friendly events. Dates, locations and registrations, if required, may be found
at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/kisatchie/home/?cid=fseprd1102267
The first fishing derby will occur at Fullerton Lake in Vernon Parish, hosted by the
Calcasieu Ranger District, on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 7 a.m. No registration is
required.
The Catahoula Ranger District is pleased to host its 32th Youth Fishing Derby at Stuart
Lake in Grant Parish on Saturday, June 3. This fishing derby is limited to the first 250
participants and registration is required. Registration forms must be submitted by May
30. You may pick up registration forms at the District office in Bentley or find online at
the link above. Gates will open at 8 a.m. and fishing starts at 8:45 a.m.
The Winn Ranger District will also host its fishing derby on Saturday, June 3, at the
Bombing Range Pond in Winn Parish. Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m., fishing at 8, and
concluding around 10 a.m. The event is limited to the first 150 participants and
registration forms are due by May 26. Registration forms may be found at the District
office in Winnfield or online at the link above.
The final youth fishing derby will be hosted by the Calcasieu Ranger District on
Saturday, June 10, and held at the Kincaid Lake west boat ramp in Rapides Parish. Check
in will begin at 7 a.m. No registration is required.
For more information, please visit the U.S. Forest Service – Kisatchie National Forest
Facebook page, the Kisatchie National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/kisatchie or
call the Kisatchie National Forest at (318)473-7160.
Happy fishermen proudly show off their trophies at the Catahoula Youth Fishing Derby
held every year at Stuart Lake in Grant Parish.
Calcasieu Ranger District wildlife biologist, Matt Pardue, assists Austin Siebeneicher
with his big catfish catch at Fullerton Lake. Forest Service personnel will be on hand to
help the kids, if needed.
Children ages 2-12 fish for free at the Bombing Range Pond in Winn Parish.