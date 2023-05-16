Kisatchie National Forest Hosts 4 Youth Fishing Derbies

Pineville, LA, May 16, 2023 – Four youth fishing derbies will be held on the Kisatchie

National Forest in the coming weeks. Children ages 2 through 12 are invited to fish for

FREE at any of these special events. Prior to the fishing derbies, the USDA Forest

Service stocks the lakes with fish to increase the odds of making a catch. Children must

bring their own fishing gear, bait, chairs, sunscreen, and water. Adults may assist children

in casting but are not allowed to reel in the fish. Several organizations like area bass clubs

and Sheriff Departments partner with the Kisatchie’s Ranger Districts to provide and

sponsor special gifts for derby participants. Trophies, prizes, and food are part of these

fun, family-friendly events. Dates, locations and registrations, if required, may be found

at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/kisatchie/home/?cid=fseprd1102267

The first fishing derby will occur at Fullerton Lake in Vernon Parish, hosted by the

Calcasieu Ranger District, on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 7 a.m. No registration is

required.

The Catahoula Ranger District is pleased to host its 32th Youth Fishing Derby at Stuart

Lake in Grant Parish on Saturday, June 3. This fishing derby is limited to the first 250

participants and registration is required. Registration forms must be submitted by May

30. You may pick up registration forms at the District office in Bentley or find online at

the link above. Gates will open at 8 a.m. and fishing starts at 8:45 a.m.

The Winn Ranger District will also host its fishing derby on Saturday, June 3, at the

Bombing Range Pond in Winn Parish. Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m., fishing at 8, and

concluding around 10 a.m. The event is limited to the first 150 participants and

registration forms are due by May 26. Registration forms may be found at the District

office in Winnfield or online at the link above.

The final youth fishing derby will be hosted by the Calcasieu Ranger District on

Saturday, June 10, and held at the Kincaid Lake west boat ramp in Rapides Parish. Check

in will begin at 7 a.m. No registration is required.

For more information, please visit the U.S. Forest Service – Kisatchie National Forest

Facebook page, the Kisatchie National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/kisatchie or

call the Kisatchie National Forest at (318)473-7160.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.



Happy fishermen proudly show off their trophies at the Catahoula Youth Fishing Derby

held every year at Stuart Lake in Grant Parish.

United States Department of Agriculture

Calcasieu Ranger District wildlife biologist, Matt Pardue, assists Austin Siebeneicher

with his big catfish catch at Fullerton Lake. Forest Service personnel will be on hand to

help the kids, if needed.

United States Department of Agriculture

Children ages 2-12 fish for free at the Bombing Range Pond in Winn Parish.