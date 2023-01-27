APD Investigating Monday Night Homicide

As Sheriff’s Detectives continued their investigation, Anthony Wells, who was arrested last week in connection to several burglaries in the Pineville area, was implicated in several other burglaries which took place in early November 2022 in the Echo/Poland Community. Cash, jewelry, tools, medications and firearms were also taken in these burglaries. Detectives noticed the method of entry was similar to the other burglaries they had been working in the Pineville area where the homeowner was away from the residence.

On Wednesday, November 16th 2022, Troopers with the Louisiana State Police conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Tahoe occupied by Anthony Wells and another subject. Wells fled on foot and eluded capture that day. While searching the vehicle, Troopers located several firearms that had been reported stolen and entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as stolen in reference to the cases in the Echo/Poland Community. On November 17th , 2022, Anthony Wells was located in Avoyelles Parish and taken into custody on unrelated charges in the Rapides investigation. Rapides Detectives secured warrants for Wells arrest for 4 counts of burglary and 3 counts of criminal damage to property in reference to Echo/Poland investigation. A detainer was placed on Wells by Rapides Detectives awaiting his release.

On January 17th , 2023, Wells was transferred from the Avoyelles Parish to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the other outstanding charges.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information can contact Det. Billy Fuller, RPSO Criminal Investigation Division, at 318-473-6727.

Arrestee: Anthony Lee Wells, 36 of Ball, LA

Charges: 4 counts Simple Burglary

3 counts Criminal Damage

1 count Possession of a firearm by convicted felon