80+ Deals, Freebies, and Discounts for Veteran’s Day

Veteran’s Day is tomorrow, and we wanted to share our list of over 80 deals, freebies, & discounts to honor our servicemen and women this Veteran’s Day.

Restaurants, retailers, and merchants everywhere roll out special promotions to serve as a token of gratitude to the people in our country that pledge to protect our freedom.

Offers.com takes pride in searching out every valuable deal from our 250,000 strong coupon database, curating a list to help veterans and active military members save this Veteran’s Day. Let your readers in the military community know about these special deals and freebies for Veteran’s Day, including deals on free meals, entertainment, retail discounts and more that merchants offer to honor those we value.

We also have an ongoing year-round list with over 250 military discounts, updated every day to ensure military service people everywhere can access the deals they deserve.

80+ Deals Veteran’s Day list: https://www.offers.com/blog/post/veterans-day-freebies/

Academy Sports & Outdoors – 10% off entire purchase for military members and Veterans, simply present your military ID at checkout. If you're ordeing online, verify your military status with the Troop ID button on the Shopping Cart page. Once verified, your discount will be automatically applied to your order.

AvaCare Medical – This medical supplies store is offering 10% off on entire order on Nov. 11 with a valid military or veterans ID at checkout, use code: VET10 for the discount.

Great Clips – Free haircut for veterans and current military members on Nov. 11, or receive a free haircut card to use at a later date. Non-military customers who purchase a service on Veterans Day can receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran they know. Haircut cards are redeemable until Dec. 31.

Lowe's – The home-improvement store offers an ongoing 10 percent off discount to active-duty military and veterans. You must enroll in the discount program to receive this benefit, and you can do so (and see more program details) here.

Macy's – Up to 20% extra off your purchases, and limited-time specials running through Veterans Day.

Red Roof Inn – 40% off the room rate for online bookings for active-duty and retired military between Nov. 1 and Nov. 22. This "Home for the Holidays" discount is good for stays through the end of February 2018.

Splash Car Wash – Free car wash from Splash, which has 18 locations in New York and Connecticut, on Nov. 11. Veterans and active-duty military are eligible. Splash Car Wash is just one of the car-wash companies participating in Grace For Vets. To find more participating car-wash businesses near you, search here.

Sears – Up to 45% off on major and small appliances.

SportsClips – Free haircut with proof of service. Valid at participating locations only. See a map of participating locations here.

Target – 10% off entire purchase Nov. 7 – Nov. 11 for active-duty military and veterans. You must register in advance to verify your eligibility. Once you register, you'll receive a coupon sent via email that can be used once by Nov. 11. Exclusions include alcohol and some toys and electronics.

Top Golf – Veterans and active-duty military are eligible for a 20% discount on memberships and 10% off Topgolf play. Must purchase at venue. Valid ID required.

Toys "R" Us – 15% off total store purchase through Saturday Nov. 11. Valid for all service men and women currently in the Military, reserves, dependents or retired.

Tractor Supply Co. – 15% off entire purchase on Nov. 11 for current and former military personnel. Present valid military ID or other proof of service.

