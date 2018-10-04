8 Arrested in Grant Parish

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight individuals for charges related to the possession and/or usage of crystal meth.

Michael Larkins, 51, of Pineville was witnessed by the owner of a business dropping a bag of crystal meth on the floor when he reached into his pocket. Authorities reviewed the security footage of the business and confirmed the incident. Larkins was arrested for possession of crystal methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant for contempt of court.

Eric Jones, 55, of Ball was found with his girlfriend scavenging in dumpsters. Authorities took note of some digital scales in their vehicle and a loaded revolved between the front seats. When the vehicle was searched, crystal methamphetamine was also located. Jones was arrested for possession of crystal methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

Christopher “Hog Head” Chelette, 45, Dry Prong, was arrested for possession of crystal methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony probation violation, and an outstanding warrant from Rapides Parish.

Laura O’Neal, 28, Dry Prong, was arrested for possession crystal methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Landon Seals, 27, of Pollock, was pulled over for a traffic stop and the officer conducting the stop discovered that he did not have a driver’s license. The officer’s K-9 became alerted to the vehicle which lead to the discovery of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, and a rifle. Seals was arrested for possession of crystal methamphetamine, 2nd offense possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a firearm, and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly Tyler, 43, of Dry Prong, was pulled over when a patrol officer noticed her vehicle had an outstanding warrant. When her vehicle was searched, crystal methamphetamine was discovered in the vehicle. Tyler was arrested for the possession of crystal methamphetamine and the outstanding warrant for contempt of court.

Tyler Vanderwater, 26, of Pineville, and Megan Olson, 32, of Dry Prong, were caught passing and smoking a crystal meth pipe. Both of them were arrested for the possession of crystal methamphetamine and the possession of drug paraphernalia.