7th & 8th graders perform “Maria’s Montestory” a musical depicting the story of a brilliant female trailblazer

Alexandria, LA 5/3/23

Students at Alexandria’s Montessori Educational Center produced a musical about the woman who founded the system on which the school operates. ABC 31 news Joel Massey has more about the 8th grader responsible for the production.

“The musical Maria’s Monte Story was written directed and choreographed by a special eighth grader at the Montessori Educational Center.”

Lorelei Bolen, 8th Grader Montessori Educational Center

“Oh, it’s wonderful. I think that everyone plays their part perfectly and love how we all come together at the end of the day, and we make a show that looks beautiful and as far as I’ve heard it’s really good.”

EIGHTH GRADER LORELEI BOLEN STARS IN A MUSICAL SHE WROTE ABOUT MARIA MONTESSORI THE FOUNDER OF THE EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM HER SCHOOL USES. SHE SAYS THE EXPERIENCE OF BRINGING IT TO THE STAGE HAS BEEN SPECIAL.

“I just love the feeling of the audience and having that bolt of energy you get on stage and butterflies before just gives you this life that you can’t get anywhere else. It’s nervous it’s thrilling it’s a whole bunch in between.”

CLASSMATE CLAIRE JACKSON IS PROUD OF THE WORK LORELEI PUT INTO THE PRODUCTION.

Claire Jackson, 7th Grader Montessori Educational Center

“She is one special actor and somebody who is just amazing at acting and somebody who’s always been one of my role models. And just seeing her be able to do this and me being a part of it is truly amazing so very proud of her.”

TEACHER SUSAN SULLIVAN SAYS THE STUDENT LED WORK EMBRACES THE PHILOSOPHY OF THE MONTESSORI SYSTEM.

Susan Sullivan, Teacher Montessori Educational Center

“It just shows what our students can do if you let them lead, let them do, and that’s a big part of our philosophy.”

SULLIVAN IS IMPRESSED WITH THE HARD WORK OF THE STUDENTS TO BRING THE STORY TO LIFE.

“I’m beyond proud of them. I’m amazed that they have the ability to plan and think through it and stick with it and each one of them took it seriously took their roles seriously developed their own character it was just amazing to see what they can do, and they do it so much better than if I had directed it.”

JOEL MASSEY ABC 31 NEWS THAT WORKS FOR YOU.