Committee Meets About Proposed Levee Bike Trail from Marksville to Boyce

The Rapides Bicycle Trail Committee of the Police Jury met today to discuss plans for a levee bike and pedestrian path from Marksville to Boyce. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.

A committee formed by the Rapides Parish Police Jury is discussing plans for a levee bike trail to connect three parks in Central Louisiana, Ft. DeRussy in Marksville up to Ft. Randolph in Pineville and then to a park in Boyce. All three have existing bike paths and Committee Chair and President of Marksville Main Street Jacques Goudeau said the plan would create a substantial economic impact for the area.

“Ten million to $12 million a year in direct trail impact and that’s not even including follow on impacts that greatly increase that number. So one economic study over 10 years for one trail showed over 100 million dollar impact to the economy.

“You could have bike shops. You can have Air B&Bs. You can have all these different types of amenities that people want to see and do when they travel and go places.”

Goudeau said that to them the idea has always been a no brainer.

“We’ve been at it for quite a while now and we’ve seen it happen in other places within Louisiana there are levee trails on the Mississippi River and the Atchafalaya River and so we just kept thinking why not the Red River.”

Unlike the levee trail in New Orleans this trail would most likely be gravel and have to take into account the concerns of private landowners. Al Mohfouz owns about 70 acres in Avoyelles Parish and at any given time have 35 to 70 head of cattle that graze along the levee. He spoke with some landowners around his area.

Mahfouz said, “The ones that were interested, that were totally against it when we brought it up when they looked at it, they said yeah this makes a lot of sense. We do see the economic impact behind it, recreation and yeah, we can all work in the same place together.”

In three weeks, the committee will meet again and hear a plan put together by Jonathan Bolan with the Rapides Area Planning Commission using the template created by their Rock Island Greenway rails to trails project.

Police Jury President Craig Smith on getting permission and securing state and federal funds: “We’re going to put a plan together and try to put some cost analysis together so that we can prepare to go to some entities and show them our proposal and get authority to proceed with the trail as well as have some cost factors to start looking for some funding.”

Smith says he is not a cyclist but he said, “I may have to start with this great trail that’s going to come to central Louisiana so that might be in my plans to buy a bike and hit the trails.”

Police Jury Member Jay Scott has a prosthetic leg so he was concerned that the trail be accessible to everyone even people with disabilities. Even though the trail is off limits to motorized vehicles Goudeau said that to comply with the law there would need to be an exception for people who need motorized assistance because of a disability. Scott’s district includes Boyce.

Scott said, “Boyce is a small community they need economic development I think it would bring more to the community, more people viewing coming to Boyce spend a little money where they can grow. Rapides station is going to grow. The Loves Center is a great gas station. It has economic development, we have the new Lowes there. We want to bring in that area some funds to be able to support the communities there.”

Jacques says that while he is not an avid cycler he would probably start once finished.

“I’m interested in economic development so I saw this as an opportunity for small towns like Marksville to have something that would bring outside dollars into the community.”

From the reports heard at the meeting after hearing the plans for things like gates at entrances and structures to prevent ATVs from getting access, it seems to have a lot of support

When the committee will meet again in three weeks they will hear and see a basic plan developed by Bolan to present to entities such as the levee board and the army corps of engineers for their permission to move forward with the project.