Best Friends Animal Society and GPSO teaming up to save homeless animals

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a new initiative to save the lives of homeless dogs in our area, and they need your help to continue the effort.

Sheriff Steven McCain says, “our goal is to have no more stray animals. Is that possible? No, we know that but we want to have a place that we can find a permanent home for the ones that we do pick up.”

Best Friends Animal Society helps place homeless dogs into foster homes, and they’re asking for the help of animal lovers across the nation.

Sherri Plemons, Best Friends Animal Society says, “Being A part of the solution and knowing better and doing better, it sounds very simple just to rescue one dog but when you’ve only got 22 kennels, that one dog is very vital to get into a foster home and every single one does absolutely count”