Louisiana Christian University Provides Recreation for Students

Louisiana Christian University challenges students to exercise their minds and their bodies.

LCU encourages outdoor play to help them grow.

The university hopes that playing outside can bond LCU students together.

LCU President Rick Brewer has enjoyed playing basketball his whole life.

He wanted to provide a safe court for students to play on.

He is grateful for the two LCU alums who funded the project.

Amar Lewis feels the court is a blessing to the school.

He is excited to have a place to relieve stress.

He hopes that more people come out and enjoy it.

The court’s soft turf reduces the risk of injury for students.

It gives them the opportunity to experience the joy of playing outside.

LCU students are welcome to enjoy the court during the day and night because lights are provided.