Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Latest:
Campus News Community News 

LSUA Student Ambassadors Celebrate 20 Years of Service

Keisha Swafford 0 Comments

LSUA takes pride in helping new students transition from high school to college.

Student Ambassadors use leadership and communications skills to achieve that goal.

 

LSUA celebrated its 20th year of the Student Ambassador Scholarship program.

Lynette Hazelton was one of the first student ambassadors.

She learned how to assist first-year students who needed guidance.

 

Destiny Harrison has been a student ambassador for 3 years.

She is proud to impact students in a positive way.

She enjoys being a part of student success at LSUA.

 

The program provides students with networking opportunities and community outreach projects.

These life skills can be passed on the next generation of ambassadors.

You May Also Like

DOTD to Shut Down I-49 and Other Elevated Structures

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leesville Fire Department to Conduct Yearly Fire Hydrant Testing

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Foster Closet in Central Louisiana receives Grant

Miranda Thomas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *