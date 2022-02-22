LSUA Student Ambassadors Celebrate 20 Years of Service

LSUA takes pride in helping new students transition from high school to college.

Student Ambassadors use leadership and communications skills to achieve that goal.

LSUA celebrated its 20th year of the Student Ambassador Scholarship program.

Lynette Hazelton was one of the first student ambassadors.

She learned how to assist first-year students who needed guidance.

Destiny Harrison has been a student ambassador for 3 years.

She is proud to impact students in a positive way.

She enjoys being a part of student success at LSUA.

The program provides students with networking opportunities and community outreach projects.

These life skills can be passed on the next generation of ambassadors.