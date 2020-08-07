Friday, August 7, 2020
Former NSU OF, Heath, reflects on his journey after getting called to join MLB roster

Meagan Glover

Former NSU outfielder, Nick Heath recently got the call to officially join the big league with the Kansas City Royals.

On July 30th, he made his first MLB debut and last night was his first time joining the starting line-up and having his first career hit helping the Royals to a 13-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Nick discusses how his journey has been in the past week, how the MLB is operating through COVID and being honored to represent Northwestern in his career.

