7 Rapides Parish Schools will be providing meals for children under age 18

Starting Wednesday, March 25, Rapides Parish will have fewer meal progam sites. They are Bolton High School, Buckeye High School, Glenmora High School, Nachman Elementary School, Peabody Magnet High School, Pineville Elementary School, and Tioga High School. Additionally, we will no longer be able to deliver food to homes. Please keep in mind that the employees and volunteers will be wearing personal protective equipment and may alter the process for picking up meals in order. They will continue to serve meals for children 18 or younger from any of the identified locations. While other districts are having to discontinue their feeding programs due to the lack of protective equipment or adequate staff, they understand that they are serving over 5,000 meals a day and want to continue to meet the needs of our community.

