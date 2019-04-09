Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Local Headlines 

6th annual Victims’ Rights Parade

The 6th annual Victims’ Rights Parade was held over the weekend in Alexandria.

It’s held each year before National Victims’ Rights Week, which is April 7th-13th this year.

The parade promotes victims’ rights, honors victims of crime and those who advocate on their behalf.

Sponsors for the parade include the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole, Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office, Alexandria Police Department and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The theme for the parade this year was “Honoring our Past. Creating Hope for the Future.”

