Saints QB Drew Brees has been the headline lately following an interview with Yahoo Finance.

He was asked about possible kneeling during the National Anthem in the upcoming season and his response erupted over social media and more.

Teammates, current and former, along with others in the sports world took their responses to social media, such as Twitter.

Along with them, local Cenla athletes expressed their emotions as well.

Full story and full apology from Brees below: