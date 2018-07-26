68 Year-old Woman Headed to Federal Prison

A 68-year-old long-time accountant for the Rapides Parish D.A.’s office is now headed to federal prison for three years.

Margaurette Hilton Beard worked for several D.A.’s from 1988 until 2015. She managed to steal some 1.6 million dollars. She and her attorney acknowledged she has a gambling problem.

Beard is to report for custody in September. However she also faces state charges in connection with the case, and has been ordered by the federal judge to repay the D.A.’s office for that stolen money.

ABC31 News