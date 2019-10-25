ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Blake McGehee

Tioga head coach, Kevin Cook doesn’t doubt the supreme athletic capabilities of his star QB, Blake McGehee. What impresses him the most, is how humble of a player he is.

“He would way rather other kids be player of the week. He would way rather somebody else get the game ball. He would way rather somebody else get interviewed, because he’s a very humble modest young man.”

Blake echoes on how he prefers to give other the credit rather than himself.

“I mean, I don’t feel I’m a position to take all the credit. I feel like I’m in a position to give all the credit away.”

Cook says, “he’s got a very special talent inability that you can’t take credit for as a coach. You just have to try to point it in the right direction that you’re looking to try to do. He has a very special touch on the football.”

Blake has grabbed many accolades during his football career, but his biggest accomplishment yet, is his recent commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels. But, for baseball.

With baseball being the love of the McGehee family, he didn’t have many options but to fall in love with the diamond either.

His father, Kevin, went to Louisiana Tech and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 1993. His older brother, Brady, recently played at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. So, the baseball love runs deep.

“…All my cousins play, my uncles. When you’re a McGehee, you throw a sphere around. A lot.”

He primarily plays at short stop for the Indians, but with the arm strength he has, he’s committed to playing pitcher at Ole Miss.”

“I think football has really helped me with baseball too because summer workouts is nothing to joke about in football. You have to have a certain mindset to be able to go through that. So, working everyday in the summer and all through the fall when mpst baseball players… that’s their downtime. They’re just going home and playing video games.”

“There’s a lot of research out there that proves that being a multiple sport guy is the best way to go. For your athletes, for their overall happiness and really for their overall physical well-being. And, for their performances on all games fields of all kinds.”

The all-around all-star refuses to take all of the shine. He says that most of the things he does, he wouldn’t have been able to do without the support of his family, mentors and peers.

“Football is a team sport, so it’s helped me with my trust in my other guys.”

Photo Courtesy: Lamar Gafford, The Town Talk,

Photo Courtesy: Melinda Martinez, The Town Talk