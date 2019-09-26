Northwestern State tickets on sale starting today

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State basketball fans can purchase men’s and women’s basketball season tickets starting Wednesday, announced Mike Jacklich, assistant athletics director for ticketing and special events.

Tickets can be purchased by going online at nsudemons.com or by calling the ticket office at 318-357-4268.

The Demons and Lady Demons tip off the season with a rare home nonconference doubleheader on Nov. 5. The men host long-time in-state rival Centenary at 5:30 p.m. before the Lady Demons take on LeTourneau in the night cap. The event also serves as the season ticket pick up party complete with team autographs, kids’ activities and a meal (for season ticket holders).

Courtside VIP seating on the sideline, which includes access to the hospitality meal and free popcorn and drinks, is $505 for 29 home games. That includes a $350 gift to the Demons Unlimited Foundation.

VIP tickets include seating in the lower level purple chairbacks and hospitality meal access is $380. That includes a $250 DUF donation.

Reserved seating (sections S and L) is $130 and general admission tickets are $90.

Flex pack deals offer 10 general admission tickets to any home game or combination of home games for $55.

NSU men’s coach Mike McConathy enters his 21st season and will help the Demons navigate 14 games in Prather Coliseum this season, including welcoming Conference USA foe Rice to town on Nov. 12.

The expanded Southland Conference schedule also features a rare December league game with Lamar on Dec. 21.

NSU women’s coach Jordan Dupuy is in season four as the Lady Demons will play 15 home games, including opening conference play at home against Sam Houston State on Dec. 18.

Grambling and Jackson State highlight the Lady Demons’ five non-conference home games. NSU opens the season with three home games, finishing the homestand with Jackson State.