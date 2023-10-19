600 block of MacArthur Drive-Attempted Second Degree Murder – Alleged Perpetrator: Demorriae Means

Alexandria, LA for release (10/19/23)

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at approximately 9:32 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 600 block of MacArthur Drive in reference to two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. During the investigation and based on the evidence collected at the scene, it was clear that both the victims and the suspect were engaged in the purchasing/distribution of illegal narcotics. Investigators arrested 19-year-old Demorriae Means of Alexandria, LA for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder for his involvement in this crime.

Additionally, there was a large amount of narcotics seized at the scene which will lead to more arrests in this case.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.