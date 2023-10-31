6 teenagers shot at house party in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La – Six teenagers were shot at a house party in Lake Charles on Saturday, and one remains in critical condition according to local authorities.

Calcasieu Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home in Lake Charles that was reported around midnight on Saturday. Upon arrival deputies discovered several teenagers with gunshot wounds.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office reported that a fight broke out at the home later resulting in a gun being pulled. Each of the victims were between the ages of 15 and 19.

“We are in the process of collecting evidence and speaking to all the witnesses,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “This was a party full of teenagers. Once again we have to figure out how these weapons are getting in the hands of our kids. I am urging parents and guardians to do your part and be diligent and mindful of what your kids are doing, where they are going, and who they are hanging out with. Teen violence is a problem in our country and it is our duty as parents to know what are kids are up to. We cannot just continue to sit by and allow this type of behavior to happen in our community.”

Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office identified 17-year-old Artavien Green, of Lake Charles, as the suspect in the shooting.

Green was taken into custody about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. He is charged with five counts of aggravated second-degree battery; attempted second-degree murder; illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile; and illegal use of a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence.

All of the teenagers were transported to a hospital, where one remains in critical condition.