6 Generals roll through #7 William Carey in opener

Alexandria, La. – The #6 LSUA men’s basketball team wanted a big test to open its season, and passed with flying colors, building up a 34 point lead in the second half over #7 William Carey and cruised to an 83-66 win over the Crusaders in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night at The Fort.

W-L TEAM 1 2 F 0-1 #7 William Carey (Miss.) 25 41 66 1-0 #6 LSU Alexandria (La.) 50 33 83

How It Happened:

The Generals wasted little time building up a double digit lead as Montrey Thomas, Jr. worked himself open for a three point attempt that splashed home for a 20-8 LSUA lead just 8:40 into the contest. That lead slowly built until Julian Torres found Thomas cutting to the lane for a lay-up with seconds remaining in the first half to make it 50-25 LSUA for the largest lead of the first 20 minutes, which would also be the score at halftime. The lead continued to grow into the second half, hitting 30 points five minutes into the final 20 minutes as Trent Brinkley found JR Adams for a bucket in the paint and a 61-31 Generals lead. The peak lead for LSUA came with 12 minutes left as Anthony Stove took in an outlet pass, dribbled inside the arc and drained a jumper to make it 67-33 and cruised from there.

Coach’s Take:

“I was extremely proud of our first half effort,” said LSUA head coach Larry Cordaro. “I feel we came out a bit flat in the second half and dropped in some key areas. That’s something we’ll have to work on, but this was the first game in a LSUA uniform for a lot of our players tonight and it was good for them to come out of it with a good win. We appreciate everyone who came out to The Fort and continue to make it one of the toughest places to play. Now our guys need to have a short memory because we have another tough, talented opponent to get ready to compete against on Sunday in Dillard.”

Other Key Statistics:

Sr. G Anthony Stove led the Generals with 15 points, including two made three-pointers.

Sr. F Chris Vickers and Sr. F Julian Torres each finished with 14 points. Vickers picked up his first double-double of the season by grabbing ten rebounds, which Torres was nearly perfect from the field, hitting seven of his eight shots.

Sr. G Montrey Thomas, Jr. added 11 points in the contest, hitting both three point attempts he took in the process.

LSUA hit 41.4% (29/70) from the field overall, including 32.0% (8/25) from above the three point arc and 73.9% (17/23) from the free throw line.

William Carey was held to 39.4% (26/66) as a team, 20.0% (5/25) from deep, and 60.0% (9/15) from the free throw line.

Next Game:

The #6 Generals (1-0) go for a second straight win to start the season against a team receiving NAIA recognition when LSUA welcomes in (RV) Dillard for the first ever Sunday home game in program history. Tip-off between the Generals and Bleu Devils is set for 3:00 P.M. this Sunday, November 3rd at The Fort.