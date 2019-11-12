6 Generals pull away late at #8 Talladega

Talladega, Ala. – Facing its second top 10 ranked team in the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll of the season, the #6 LSUA men’s basketball team used a 26-9 run to blow open a back-and-forth contest in an 84-75 win over the #8 Talladega Tornadoes Saturday afternoon in the Fresh Start Talladega College Classic at Callanan Gymnasium.

W-L TEAM 1 2 F 4-0 #6 LSU Alexandria (La.) 40 44 84 5-1 #8 Talladega (Ala.) 41 34 75

How It Happened:

The Generals appeared to get things going midway through the first half as Anthony Stove drilled a three-pointer that started a 13-2 run which turned a one-point LSUA lead into a 29-17 Generals advantage on an Emanuel Thompson basket with nine minutes remaining in the period. But Talladega responded, and reclaimed the lead with two minutes left before halftime. The Tornadoes ended up taking a 41-40 lead into the halftime locker room. Over the first eight–plus minutes of the second half, the two teams exchanged the lead 11 times and had four ties. However, when Brandon Ellis got to the rim and scored with 12:30 left, not only did he tie the game at 57-57, but that bucket started the game-deciding run, capped by a pair of Trent Brinkley free throws that gave the Generals an 81-66 lead, the largest for either team in the contest, with less than three minutes left.

Coach’s Take:

“What a gutsy win on the road against one of the most talented teams in the country,” said LSUA head coach Larry Cordaro. “Our guys started another game really strong, but credit Talladega because they battled right back. Our players did a good job keeping their composure, and really led to one of our best team wins we’ve had in a while. Brandon Ellis and Emanuel Thompson really brought it tonight and they continue to deliver time and time again on the offensive end. I’m so proud to be a part of the brotherhood that we’ve created here, we really are family and if we continue to play like this, I like our chances against anyone.”

Other Key Statistics:

Jr. G Brandon Ellis led all scorers with 21 points, making eight shots on 14 attempts, including five of eight from above the three-point arc, along with three rebounds.

Sr. G/F Emanuel Thompson continued to have a hot hand, especially from deep. He finished the game with 18 points on six makes in nine attempts, including hitting all three shots from long range, and was three of four from the charity stripe. He also grabbed six rebounds.

Sr. F Chris Vickers finished the game with ten points and seven rebounds.

Sr. F Trent Brinkley scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Generals hit 50.0% (27/54) of their shots, 46.2% (12/26) from deep, and 69.2% (18/26) at the free throw line.

Talladega was 47.5% (29/61) from the field, 35.0% (7/20) from above the arc, and 71.4% (10/14) from the charity stripe.

Next Game:

The #6 Generals (4-0) close out their three-game weekend on Sunday afternoon against Southeastern Baptist College. Tip-off against the Chargers (0-7) is set for 2:00 P.M. at SBC Chargers Gymnasium.