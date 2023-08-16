5th Annual Cenla Pregnancy Center Gift of Life Banquet Raises Funds to Support Pregnant Women

For new mothers struggling to make ends meet, the Cenla Pregnancy Center helps ensure they are connected to proper resources.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how this non-profit raises funds to continue their services.

For five years, the Cenla Pregnancy Center has supported mothers in need.

Executive Director of Cenla Pregnancy Center Kim Lyons says, “We are given this amazing opportunity to hold their hand and to journey with them through what is sometimes the most difficult and challenging moment of an unplanned circumstance of pregnancy.”

Their annual banquet pays for free pregnancy tests and baby supplies.

“There are multiple ways that our community supports us. We have an Amazon wish list. We do provide outlets in our community to support the baby boutique.”

This year’s guest speaker is former America’s Top Model contestant, Leah Darrow.

“During the time that she was in that role on that show, she had some situations in life that we might consider to be some dark times. Through that she was able to come to find herself, to find her identity and to find her place in this world.”

These funds provide mothers with nurses, counseling, and education.

“We believe that helping moms find their identity in the calling to motherhood is tremendous. Life is just a beautiful thing.”

The center has given 1700 pregnancy tests and 1200 ultrasounds.

“There’s just a lot of needs in our community. And if we can help moms not struggle so much with the financial cost of all of the things necessary for a new baby, then again, we just feel like that’s a win-win. That’s a win for the mom, That’s a win for the baby.”

Lyons says the banquet provides everything they do is at no cost to expecting mothers.

The banquet will be at the Randolph Riverfront Center on September 12th at 6:30 PM.