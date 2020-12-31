5A State Championship Game against the ASH Trojans and the Acadiana Rams [FOLLOW ALONG]
Follow along with Sports Anchor, Meagan Glover, for highlights of the 5A State Championship game.
The game is being streamed live ($) at https://nsudemons.com/sports/2020/12/26/LHSAA_FB_Classic_2020schedule.aspx
Made it in to Turpin Stadium ahead of the 5A State Title game.
No rain at the moment but there’s still a chance of showers during the game, they’ve gon down a bit before the kick-off time.
Game starts at 6:30pm, doors open at 5:30pm.
Stay tuned for updates! @KLAXTV pic.twitter.com/hA9wrq7XlX
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 30, 2020
The @ash_trojanFB have taken the field!
We’re about 40 mins away from the start of the game. Stay tuned. @KLAXTV #cenlapreps pic.twitter.com/10ugzHVqDr
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 30, 2020
Tyvin Zeno rushes in for the first score of the game; xp is no good.
Rams 6
Trojans 0
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 31, 2020
Komari Vorrice on the FUMBLEEEEE ; first down Trojans
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 31, 2020
Fumble recovery by @CjKittling; about 9 left before half
Followed by a nice pickup from Kamara for the first
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 31, 2020
Soooo… Jarvis Newton tries to rush in for the score… the ball then comes out, Culbert scoops, and scores.
Now the call is under review.
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 31, 2020
The ruling on the field is confirmed!
Trojans XP is good and they take the lead;
Trojans 7
Rams 6
7:07 left before half
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 31, 2020
Yikes.. pretty hard hit on Culbert causing a fumble.. play under review.
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 31, 2020
HALF: @AHSWRECKINRAMS 21@ash_trojanFB 7
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 31, 2020
ASH TEAM STATS:
5 first downs
16-86 rushes/yards
11 yards passing
7:38 time of possession
3rd and 4th down conversion; 50%
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 31, 2020
Rams' O Wiggins rushes 2-yds out; xp is good.
Acadiana 28
ASH 14
9 plays, 57 yards, 4:48 on this drive
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 31, 2020
^^ Trojans force a 3nout on the Rams;
Rams to punt; 9:28 left in the ball game
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 31, 2020
BIG 3rd down conversion; Judd completes on the outside to Shield Taylor; Trojans 1st down; 7:44
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 31, 2020
@jaymoneyy_28 rushes in from 2-yds out!
xp point is GOOD.
ACADIANA 28
ASH 21
6 plays, 46 yards, 2:06 off the clock
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 31, 2020
FUMBLED SNAP
Recovered by ASH J Parish at the 40-yd
ASH BALL!
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 31, 2020
Judd is sacked on 4th and 6 by K Arceanux and Walter Bob….
TO on downs; Rams ball
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) December 31, 2020