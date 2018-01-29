Two Arrested for Bringing Contraband Into a Penal Facility

Press Release – Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center Deputies arrested two suspects for bringing contraband into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center grounds.

According to a Task Force Official, on 1/23/17 Kenwick Jewitt B/M 38 and Betty Kelly B/F 36 were taken into custody at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center by NPDC Deputies who noticed suspected marijuana in plain view in their vehicle. Upon searching the driver, Kenwick Jewitt, NPDC deputies located .4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 11 suspected Morphine pills and 1 suspected crack cocaine rock on his person.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force were called to assist in the investigation and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. The search of the vehicle yielded 3 grams of suspected marijuana, 1 suspected ecstasy pill and a .38 caliber revolver handgun, which was confirmed stolen from a local business.

NMJDTF agents also conducted 2 search warrants in connection with this investigation at the residence of suspect Betty Kelly at 500 North St. Apt. E-3 and the residence of Kenwick Jewitt at 319 Carver St. both in the city limits of Natchitoches. As a result agents located approximately 1.2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine at 500 North St. Apt. E-3. No evidence was located 319 Carver St.

Suspect Betty Kelly was an employee of Aramark Food Service Corporation which is contracted to provide food services for the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Both suspects were placed in NPDC and charged with the following:

Kenwick Jewitt B/M 28 – 1 count R.S. 40:966E simple possession of marijuana

2 counts R.S. 40:966C Possession of schedule I drugs

2 counts R.S. 40:967 Possession of Schedule II drugs

1 count R.S. 40:982 Second or subsequent offenses

1 count R.S. 14:95E Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS

1 count R.S. 14:95.1 Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

1 count R.S. 14:69.1 Possession of a stolen firearm

1 count R.S. 14:402 Introduction of contraband into a penal facility

Betty Kelly B/F 36 – 1 count R.S. 14:402 Principal to introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

The Natchitoches Parish Detention Center is a corrections facility and all vehicles and persons that enter the facility are subject to search at anytime. This safety measure is crucial in order to provide a safe environment for both employees and inmates at the facility. It is a felony to bring weapons, narcotics or any other contraband on to the grounds of NPDC.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.