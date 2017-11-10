Local Headlines Top Stories 

Pineville Man Arrested and Blames Dog for His Reckless Driving

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle driving recklessly on Walker Ferry Road.  Corporal Billy Gentry III located the vehicle and was told that a dog inside of the truck must have interfered with his driving.  The driver had trouble standing and slurred as he spoke.  Corporal Gentry located digital scales, syringes and small plastic straws that are commonly used for drug use, a glass smoking pipe, and methamphetamines. 

Michael Reeves, 44 years old, of Pineville, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  

 

 

 

 

